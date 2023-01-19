'He Doesn't Get A Free Pass': Prosecutor TEARS INTO Alec Baldwin After Announcing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Over Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

The prosecutor who charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna Hutchins tore into the actor in her first interview after the news was announced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the First Judicial District Attorney in New Mexico prosecuting Baldwin for the October 2021 death of Hutchins, told CNN that Baldwin did pull the trigger that resulted in the death of the 42-year-old Rust cinematographer 15 months ago.