'He Doesn't Get A Free Pass': Prosecutor TEARS INTO Alec Baldwin After Announcing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Over Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins
The prosecutor who charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna Hutchins tore into the actor in her first interview after the news was announced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mary Carmack-Altwies, the First Judicial District Attorney in New Mexico prosecuting Baldwin for the October 2021 death of Hutchins, told CNN that Baldwin did pull the trigger that resulted in the death of the 42-year-old Rust cinematographer 15 months ago.
Carmack-Altwies also said Baldwin ran a “fast and loose set” that was plagued with safety issues, ultimately leading to Hutchins’ passing.
“There was such a lack of safety and safety standards on that set. There were live rounds on set, they were mixed in with dummy rounds,” she told CNN on Thursday. “Nobody was checking those or at least they weren't checking them consistently.”
“They somehow got loaded into a gun, handed off to Alec Baldwin, he didn't check it, he didn't do what he was supposed to do to make sure he was safe or make sure anyone else was safe,” the prosecutor continued. “He pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger.”
Carmack-Altwies then explained that Baldwin “doesn't get a free pass” just because he is an actor, adding, “just because it's an accident doesn't mean it's not criminal.”
“We've talked to many actors, A-list and otherwise, that have said they always check their guns or they have someone check it in front of them,” she said. “An actor doesn't get free pass just because they’re an actor. Everyone’s equal under the law.”
Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, also spoke out after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter to say he supports the charge brought against the actor.
“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” his statement read.
“Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted,” Matt Hutchins continued. “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.”
“We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”
Baldwin has since vowed to fight the charge against him, calling the involuntary manslaughter charge a “terrible miscarriage of justice.” If found guilty, the actor could face up to five years in prison for the death of Hutchins.