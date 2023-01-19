READ: The Homeland Security Document That 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Claims PROVES Her Ex-Husband Is Alive

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the bombshell Homeland Security document that Carole Baskin claimed proves her ex-husband Jack Don Lewis is alive in Costa Rica.

The 61-year-old Tiger King star has insisted for years that Lewis vanished without a trace in 1997. He was later declared legally dead in 2002, and many viewers of the Netflix docuseries have remained convinced that Baskin had something to do with his disappearance.

Baskin claimed she became aware of the government letter titled "Homeland Security Investigation Report" which offered fresh insight.

Baskin exclusively provided RadarOnline.com with a copy of the letter which shows Lewis was under investigation and later cleared of wildlife smuggling.