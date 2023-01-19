Revealed: WWE Boss Vince McMahon Secret Settlement With Ex-Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., (WWE) executive chairman Vince McMahon reached a settlement agreement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rita Chatterton was the first female referee for what was then called the World Wrestling Federation, which McMahon, 77, purchased in 1982. Chatterton alleged that in 1986, while she was working for McMahon's company, he raped her.

In November 2022, Chatterton demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged sexual assault in a letter she sent to McMahon's office.

On January 18, it was announced that a multi-million dollar settlement agreement had been reached in December 2022.

With a settlement agreed on by both parties, a potentially damning public legal battle between McMahon and his accuser was averted — a crucial component for the success of the future sale of the WWE.