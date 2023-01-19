Revealed: WWE Boss Vince McMahon Secret Settlement With Ex-Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., (WWE) executive chairman Vince McMahon reached a settlement agreement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rita Chatterton was the first female referee for what was then called the World Wrestling Federation, which McMahon, 77, purchased in 1982. Chatterton alleged that in 1986, while she was working for McMahon's company, he raped her.
In November 2022, Chatterton demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged sexual assault in a letter she sent to McMahon's office.
On January 18, it was announced that a multi-million dollar settlement agreement had been reached in December 2022.
With a settlement agreed on by both parties, a potentially damning public legal battle between McMahon and his accuser was averted — a crucial component for the success of the future sale of the WWE.
According to Fox Business, a source close to the parties' agreement confirmed that a settlement had been reached but did not disclose its exact amount, however, the insider did confirm that it was not the figure Chatterton requested in her letter.
McMahon's attorney, Jerry McDevitt, released a statement on the agreement.
"Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation," McDevitt said on behalf of his client.
Chatterton's settlement is the third agreement reached by McMahon within a six year period.
In 2018, McMahon reached a $7.5 million settlement with a former female wrestler who accused then-CEO of coercing her into oral sex.
Four years later, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had agreed to a $3 million settlement with another former WWE female employee he allegedly had an affair with.
In July 2022, McMahon stepped down from his role as CEO of the wrestling organization after he was accused of sending millions in hush-money payments to female employees he allegedly engaged in inappropriate relations with.
The allegation, reported by the Wall Street Journal, prompted an internal investigation, after it was alleged that McMahon made the payments through adding funds to the women's serverance packages. The scandal and subsequent investigation into McMahon's dealings reportedly cost the WWE an outrageous $19 million.
While McMahon resigned as CEO, he retained a majority stake in the company's holdings, which he later announced he would use to his advantage.
Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, and WWE President Nick Khan assumed roles as co-CEOs after the hush-money scandal caused McMahon to resign.
Six months later, in January 2023, McMahon announced that he would use his shareholder majority position to reappointment himself as executive chairman.
While the remaining board members were apprehensive to McMahon's announcement, McMahon claimed the move was "necessary" for the. "position the Company to capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders."