Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, announced the news on Thursday, more than one year after the fatal shooting on the Western movie set. If convicted, Baldwin could face up to five years in prison.
Rust's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, and the film's first assistant director, David Halls, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. No charges will be filed in connection to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who was struck by the same bullet that killed Hutchins.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.
“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot on the set in October 2021 after a prop gun went off in Baldwin's hand.
Hutchins was survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son, Aldous.
The charges come three months after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed he found there was a “degree of neglect” on the movie set. In October 2022, Hutchins' family reached a settlement with Baldwin and the producers of Rust. It was revealed that Matthew would serve as the film's executive producer when production resumed in February 2023.
Matthew later addressed the settlement, revealing he believed it was a "terrible accident."
Baldwin always claimed he did not pull the trigger.
“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is,” he told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in December 2021. “But I know it’s not me.”
The actor seemed to believe the tragic incident was behind him after settling the lawsuit with Hutchins' family.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram last year. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”