Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison

Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, announced the news on Thursday, more than one year after the fatal shooting on the Western movie set. If convicted, Baldwin could face up to five years in prison.

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rust's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, and the film's first assistant director, David Halls, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. No charges will be filed in connection to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who was struck by the same bullet that killed Hutchins.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”