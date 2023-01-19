Hunter Biden Appears Unbothered While Visiting 'Sugar Brother' Who Bailed Him Out Of $2.8 Million Debt As Potential Tax & Gun Charges Draw Near
Hunter Biden appeared unbothered this week when he was spotted paying a visit to his longtime “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Morris, a celebrity attorney, made headlines last year after it was revealed he loaned President Joe Biden’s son a whopping $2.8 million so Hunter could pay off an outstanding tax bill.
Hunter’s visit with Morris in Malibu, California on Tuesday comes as the embattled first son awaits potential charges connected to the yearslong federal investigation into his suspected tax, finance and gun crimes.
The visit, which was captured via exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail, also came as Hunter finds himself roped into President Biden’s latest scandal involving classified documents discovered inside his personal Washington, D.C. office and Wilmington, Delaware home.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s “sugar brother” not only helped the first son pay off a nearly $3 million tax bill in 2021 but Morris also fought to discredit the contents found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop.
Morris received an ethics complaint after sending “threatening” messages to the right-wing group Marco Polo after the group exposed a significant amount of the material found on Hunter’s computer.
The celebrity attorney – who has represented Hollywood A-listers such as Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone – called one Marco Polo member a “f------ moron.
Morris also allegedly said: “I’m gonna take all your money," "I know where you live," and "You're going to enjoy being a buttboy for 20 years dude. Lube up."
Hunter’s “sugar brother” also came under fire when it was revealed he flew to Serbia to spy on the making of an upcoming anti-Biden film titled My Son Hunter.
According to the film’s producer, Phelim McAleer, Morris showed up on set and claimed he was making a documentary about President Biden’s corruption.
Morris was reportedly given full access to the set and even interviewed the filmmakers in an effort to find out where they received their information about Hunter’s abandoned laptop.
“Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense,” McAleer said at the time.
“I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden,” the producer added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Morris has remained by Hunter’s side as the first son prepares to receive potential charges into his alleged tax, finance and gun crimes.
Hunter also faces a series of investigations launched by the House Oversight Committee as the panel, led by GOP House Rep. James Comer, works to tie President Biden to Hunter’s allegedly illegal business activities.