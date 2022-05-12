Hollywood Lawyer Kevin Morris Sparks Concerns At White House After 'Paying' Hunter Biden's $2 Million Delinquent Taxes

The lawyer rumored to have paid Hunter Biden's $2 million delinquent tax fees is reportedly causing concerns at the White House as President Joe Biden attempts to distance himself from his son’s ongoing federal tax fraud investigation, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that has caused tension between the president’s allies and his 52-year-old embattled businessman son, Hollywood mega-lawyer Kevin Morris is reportedly planning to kick off a vigorous public campaign in defense of Hunter that would drag the first son’s federal tax probe even further into the public spotlight.