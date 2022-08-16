Alec Baldwin Reiterates He 'Did Not Pull Trigger' Of Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins In New Interview With Chris Cuomo

Alec Baldwin reiterated the claim he did not pull the trigger of the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year while speaking with Chris Cuomo, Radar has learned.

The shocking interview, which is set to premiere on Thursday on Cuomo’s podcast The Chris Cuomo Project, marks just the latest time Baldwin has denied responsibility for the 42-year-old cinematographer’s fatal shooting on October 21, 2021.