FBI Concludes Alec Baldwin Likely Pulled Trigger In Shocking 'Rust' Shooting

Baldwin famously told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News that he had had not fired the weapon. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," he said in the tell-all interview that aired in December.

Now, following a formal investigation which involved the FBI conducting accidental discharge tests on a single-action .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta, authorities came to the conclusion that it would not have been possible for the gun to discharge the way it did if someone did not pull the trigger.