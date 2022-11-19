Police Report On Alec Baldwin's Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Released, Details Other 'Negligent Discharges' On Set
The final police report from Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has officially been released, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baldwin, 64, fatally shot Hutchins, 42, after a prop gun accidentally went off while they were shooting the western-style film. Baldwin has vehemently denied responsibility for the fatal accident, maintaining that the prop crew failed to thoroughly assess the weapon.
Now that the final police report has been made public, details of the culture on the set have emerged that include other instances of misfirings, as well as a key grip alleging he heard an armorer state Baldwin's gun was cleared before Hutchins' death.
Two weeks after the final police report was turned over to the Santa Fe County District Attorney, crucial information has been made public that pieces together a tragic story.
The harrowing 551-page report painted a picture of chaos on the Bonanza Creek set well before Hutchins was killed.
According to the police report, another gun misfired the week before Baldwin shot the 42-year-old mother.
The report alleged that a dolly grip, Ross Addiego, who was present the day of the fatal accident, claimed he heard armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed state that Balwin's gun was cleared before Hutchins was killed. The grip and her crew had issues related to other "negligent discharges" from prop guns while filming.
According to Addiego, Gutierrez-Reed was preparing one of six prop guns that were used during filming. The dolly grip claimed that while handling the prop guns, one of the revolvers fired a shot near Guiterrez-Reed's foot.
Several minutes later, another prop gun allegedly discharged a bullet without warning at the cabin set. Addiego explained that prior to any prop gun being discharged on set, an announcement from assistant director Dave Halls was standard procedure.
After the string of irresponsible discharges, Addiego reported that six cameramen walked off the Rust set due to the gross negligence that occurred. Lane Luper, the head of the camera department, reportedly also wrote a letter to production regarding the numerous "negligent discharges."
Another crew member's experience on set was also detailed in the report.
Key grip Reese Price, who was standing just eight feet behind Hutchins when she was shot, echoed Addiego's claim of events.
According to Price, the "negligent discharges" included misfirings that happened "twice last week all in one day."
"One of the accidental discharges occurred by ‘armorer girl’ who was messing with a gun," Price stated in the report. "The ‘armorer girl’ had the gun pointed down, when it went off accidentally. The second time, one of the stunt actors went to cock the gun and it went off accidentally inside a shack."
The investigator, J. Cano, who interviewed Price for the report stated the key grip said that these occurrences were "not supposed to happen," and detailed other concerns regarding crew members' safety and quality of life on set.
"Another concern brought up was the production ‘cutting corners’ to just complete the movie," the report read.