Police Report On Alec Baldwin's Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Released, Details Other 'Negligent Discharges' On Set

The final police report from Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has officially been released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Baldwin, 64, fatally shot Hutchins, 42, after a prop gun accidentally went off while they were shooting the western-style film. Baldwin has vehemently denied responsibility for the fatal accident, maintaining that the prop crew failed to thoroughly assess the weapon.

Now that the final police report has been made public, details of the culture on the set have emerged that include other instances of misfirings, as well as a key grip alleging he heard an armorer state Baldwin's gun was cleared before Hutchins' death.