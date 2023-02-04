Heroic Final Act: Idaho Murder Victim Xana Kernodle Had Fingers Severed As She Fought Killer — 'Put Up Fierce Fight'

"Xana Kernodle put up a fierce fight when the attacker set upon her, repeatedly grabbing the attacker’s knife, so much so that she sustained deep cuts to her fingers and that her fingers were nearly severed," a source familiar with the investigation spilled, noting that Kernodle was the last of the four to be killed.

The source also shared that Goncalves and Mogen, who had been asleep on the first floor of the house, were first to be slain, followed by Kernodle's boyfriend, Chapin, who may have overheard the noise of the initial killings and walked out into the hallway on the second floor to see what had happened.