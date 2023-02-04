Armie Hammer Reveals Being Abused By A Youth Pastor At 13-Years-Old 'Made Him Want To Have Control' Sexually In Relationships

"I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation," he explained in a lengthy sit-down. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer also admitted that those feelings caused him to "use" younger women to make himself feel better, noting there was a clear "imbalance of power" in his romantic entanglements.

"I was a successful actor at the time," he added. "They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own."