Armie Hammer Reveals Being Abused By A Youth Pastor At 13-Years-Old 'Made Him Want To Have Control' Sexually In Relationships
Two years after being accused of rape, physical abuse and having "cannibalism" fantasies, Armie Hammer opened up on trauma from his past that he claimed set the tone for his sexual behavior.
The Call Me By Your Name actor confessed that when he was only 13-years-old, he'd been sexually abused by a youth pastor, leading him to have skewed feelings about his need for sexual dominance.
"I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation," he explained in a lengthy sit-down. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."
Hammer also admitted that those feelings caused him to "use" younger women to make himself feel better, noting there was a clear "imbalance of power" in his romantic entanglements.
"I was a successful actor at the time," he added. "They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own."
Confessing that his life was "very intense and extreme", the Social Network star detailed how he would "scoop up" younger women for a "whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions" until he decided he was "done" with them. At which point, he would swiftly "move on to the next woman," leaving them feeling completely "abandoned or used" from the heavy experience.
However, he made it clear that while he had been emotionally cruel, the sexual interactions in these relationships were consensual and discussed ahead of time.
"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a*****e, that I was selfish," he continued. "And [I] treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."
Although Hammer had reportedly been in this pattern for some time, his life turned upside down when a woman, known only as "Effie" or "House of Effie", accused him of brutally raping her. Several other women came forward with accusations of bizarre behavior and emotional abuse, leading to widespread public backlash and investigations.
Following the allegations, the father-of-two — who shares Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, with now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — fled to his property in the Cayman Islands to escape the rumors and drama.
But two years later, Hammer claims to be a much "healthier, happier, more balanced person."
"I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was," he shared. "I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me."
