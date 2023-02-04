Inside Michael Jackson's Love Affair: King Of Pop Was STILL MARRIED To Lisa Marie Presley When Debbie Rowe Got Knocked Up

Fans were shocked when Michael Jackson revealed he was going to be a father. They were even more stunned when he suddenly married Debbie Rowe, the nurse who was pregnant with his love child. However, Debbie didn't come out of nowhere. RadarOnline.com has learned she and Michael had a bizarre, intimate relationship even before Michael split up with Lisa Marie Presley. Best-selling author J. Randy Taraborrelli blew the lid off of their bombshell love triangle in his biography on Lisa Marie: Elvis, Priscilla, Michael & Me. The year was 1993 and Michael was beginning his battle with drugs.

Anxious and unable to sleep, Michael began abusing prescription drugs given to him because of reconstructive work done on his scalp. He was constantly in touch with Debbie, a nurse who worked in the office of his dermatologist. A friend of Debbie remembered, "[Debbie] loved Michael with all her heart, even though he had been married to someone else for a few years. Se put him on a pedestal and thought he could do no wrong."

In late 1993, Lisa Marie got a telephone call from Michael. His life was over, he told her. He wanted to commit suicide. She was his only friend. "Help me, please," he begged. He then hung up and apparently called Debbie, telling her the same thing. [In June 1995, Jackson denied in an interview with Diane Sawyer that he ever considered suicide.] He then called Lisa Marie again. Michael, in a drug-induced moment, then slipped up, according to a well-placed source in the Jackson camp.

He was on the phone with Lisa, but he thought he was talking to Debbie. "I need you," he said. "Marry me." Lisa was astonished. "Of course, I'll marry you," she responded. "Thank you, Debbie," Michael allegedly said back. "Debbie? Who's Debbie?" Lisa asked, causing Michael to hang up. "How embarrassing," recalled one source. "He asked Lisa Marie to marry him, thinking she was Debbie. And Lisa accepted. Michael was in such a fog, I guess he didn't know what he was doing." Shortly after their marriage, Lisa Marie learned that Michael suffered from a form of lupus.

"She freaked out," said the associate. Michael told her a nurse would call and explain it to her later. The next day, Lisa got a call from Debbie. "Lisa wasn't sure what to make of Debbie," said the source. "She just seemed to be too familiar with Michael's case." When Debbie told her that she'd known Michael for over 10 years, Lisa became more suspicious. When asked about their relationship, Debbie told Lisa that she would "do anything" for Michael. "It didn't feel right that this woman was talking so passionately about Michael, the man Lisa was married to," revealed a close friend of Lisa Marie. She later called Debbie back and "demanded to know if Debbie was in love with her husband."

Debbie reportedly broke down in tears, admitting, "I love him with all of my heart and soul. He means the world to me." Apparently unthreatened, Lisa Marie told her to get lost, laughed, and hung up. As she revealed, Michael had wanted Lisa Marie to have his child. She thought about it and in the spring of 1995, Elvis' daughter reportedly told him she didn't want to have his kid. That's when Michael told a friend "it's really over" between them. According to sources in his camp, Michael began making future plans, and one of those plans involved Debbie. In December, Debbie was pregnant. Lisa Marie didn't know a thing about it. When one of Lisa Marie's friends stumbled upon the news, Michael became frantic.

"He absolutely did not want her to know," an ex-employee spilled. "He didn't understand the adult emotions he was toying with. But he did know that Lisa Marie would be hurt, and one thing he hated was to see her cry. The thought of it broke his heart." Michael ended up in the hospital due to the stress. Lisa joined Michael in New York where "he confessed all to Lisa right there in the hospital room: that a friend of his, blonde nurse Debbie Rowe, was pregnant with his child."

Lisa was "blindsided" by his confession. "Her heart was broken to pieces, not because she was in love with Michael but because this was all so unfair," a source revealed. Two months later, Debbie had a miscarriage and "Michael was devastated." However, she got pregnant again. Michael married Debbie on November 15, 1996, three months after he finalized his divorce from Lisa. Insiders said that Michael called Lisa from Australia in the middle of the night to tell her about the marriage.

"Michael ws sobbing, 'Forgive me, Lisa. I've married Debbie. Now I can't live with myself. I hurt you so badly. How could I have done that to you? You've always been there for me." But Lisa Marie wasn't having it. "I wish you luck," she reportedly told her ex-husband. "I really do. But you, my friend, are no longer my problem. Now you're hers." Then she hung up. Michael and Debbie went on to have two children together: Prince, 25, and Paris, 24. Michael's third child Bigi, 20, aka Blanket (whose birth name was Prince Michael Jackson II) was born via surrogate in 2002.

