CNN's Don Lemon 'Lost His Mind' & 'Went Ballistic' On Staffers After Company Newsletter Highlighted His Blowup With Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon isn't having a good week. The 56-year-old news anchor had a second blowup at work, hours after his behavior toward his CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins was exposed.
RadarOnline.com is told Lemon blew up on CNN staffers after the company newsletter featured a story about his altercation with Collins.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," a well-placed insider spilled on Friday.
The newsletter obtained by RadarOnline.com linked to a New York Post article reading, "Tensions on the set of 'CNN This Morning' have recently boiled over."
The news comes after Megyn Kelly predicted the incident with Collins wasn't the first time Lemon lost his cool on a co-worker, adding she suspected it wouldn't be his last either.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon's hissy fit happened off-camera on December 8, in which he accused her of "interrupting" him during their broadcast.
The heated interaction left Collins, 30, "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken." Sources claimed that Collins "ran out of the studio" after being scolded by her older co-anchor.
When news of the spat hit CNN honcho Chris Licht, he reportedly had a producer tell Lemon to take the day and "cool off."
But neither of the men has allegedly done anything to repair the damage. Collins — whose CNN's youngest chief White House Correspondent — "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," an insider told Page Six.
CNN has yet to address the rumors; however, Megyn warned Lemon he "better be careful," adding she would have had him fired if he pulled that on her.
Megyn also pointed out that his morning show with Collins and Poppy Harlow "is on its last legs before it even got on its first legs."
As RadarOnline.com revealed, CNN is struggling under Licht's watch, with the network recording its worst ratings in nine years last week. CNN This Morning has brought in fewer viewers than expected, leaving them in last place against their rivals.
Licht has tried desperately to save the troubled network after taking the job in the spring of 2022. He even dropped the axe before Christmas by firing hundreds and disrupting his on-air hosts by playing musical chairs, including Lemon, who moved from primetime to morning TV.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.