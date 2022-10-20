Janet Jackson And Her Niece Paris ‘Finally Have Each Other’s Back’ After Years Of Feuding, Sources Reveal
Paris Jackson and her iconic aunt Janet Jackson finally have each other’s back instead of being at each other’s throats, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two were spotted together in Paris on Oct 5. For a fashion week party where they chatted it up. After the event, Janet, 56, called 24-year-old Paris “my beautiful niece” in a sweet Instagram post.
Sources revealed the love fest was a far cry from the bad family blood that boiled between them after the tragic death of Paris’ father Michael in 2009.
An insider revealed that the war between the two erupted in 2012 when Paris accused family members of keeping her grandmother Katherine Jackson away from her.
Janet and Paris allegedly got into it over the situation. The icy relationship continued into 2018, when Janet reportedly excluded Paris from the family guest list when she performed at the Billboard Music Awards in honor of the late King of Pop.
“Paris had some growing up to do, and Janet admits she didn’t handle the feelings of a young teen that had lost her dad as well as she should have,” dished another pal.
“But they love each other once again!”
Paris allegedly still holds grudges against other family members but Katherine, 92, is pleading with her to make amends.
“Katherine is in her final days and just longs to see her whole family united before she passes.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in March, Paris spoke out about her time at a behavior modification school where she claimed doctors and psychiatrists handed out addictive medicine “like candy.”
Paris was sent to the school years after Michael’s death and claimed it caused her to suffer from PTSD. Paris reportedly spent 3 years at the facility.
She claimed the school lied to family members to keep them from taking their kids out.
"If a kid decides to call their parents and say, 'Please get me out of here,' the center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say, 'Don’t listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here."
"Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient," she alleged. "There is no harm in vetting."