'Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular': Dakota Johnson BURNS Armie Hammer Over Allegations At Sundance Film Festival

It may be cold at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, but actress Dakota Johnson delivering a scathing burn to disgraced actor Armie Hammer required ice. The 50 Shades of Grey star opened the film festival's inaugural dinner on January 19 with a joke about cannibalism at the actor's expense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Johnson's joke represented the high fall from grace that the former heartthrob endured in light of heinous allegations. Hammer, 36, left the limelight — and Hollywood — behind in 2021, after an ex-girlfriend accused the Hotel Mumbai actor of being a sadistic abuser with cannibalistic fantasies.

While Hammer denied the allegations, his reputation in the industry was tarnished.