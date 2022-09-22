Lawyer Gloria Allred will no longer represent Armie Hammer's accuser Effie, RadarOnline has learned. \n\nEffie, the woman behind the Instagram account ‘House of Effie,’ has accused the actor of sexual assault. Previously, Allred served as her legal representation in the case. \n\nAccording to a source close to Effie, the decision to part ways came after the woman was upset with Allred for her participation in the House of Hammer docuseries. Allred has denied that she was fired as counsel.In an email statement to Page Six, Allred clears the rumors that she was fired by Effie. \n\n“I no longer represent her,” Allred said in the email, “It is completely false that I was fired.” \n\nIt is not immediately known if Effie has retained new representation in her case against Hammer.The three-part documentary series, produced by Discovery+, details the disturbing allegations against Hammer. \n\nFollowing the release, Effie blasted the docuseries and claimed that it exploited her trauma.\n\n“The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” Effie told the Los Angeles Times, “When I keep screaming ‘no,’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”\n\nIn the same interview, Effie alleged that she was unaware that her counsel, Allred, would appear in the series.Allred is a famed Women’s Rights attorney who is known for her history of supporting survivors and victims of abuse. \n\nRegarding Effie’s statements about her displeasure of seeing Allred in the series, the lawyer released the following statement to the Los Angeles Times on her participation in the documentary. \n\n“Statements that I have made on behalf of clients have been made because the statements were consistent with our representation, were authorized either explicitly or implicitly, and were made because I believed that the statements were in the client’s best interests.”\n\nEffie alleged in a May 2021 press conference, alongside Allred, that her former boyfriend’s behavior "became increasingly more violent" over the course of their four-year relationship, including incidents of physical and sexual abuse when she was 20-years-old in 2017.