Armie Hammer Spotted Back In Los Angeles After Quitting Cayman Islands Timeshare Job Following Cannibalism Allegations & Rehab Stint

Armie wasn’t trying to hide either. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "broke" Social Network star kept it casual, wearing a bright blue t-shirt and navy pants while sipping on a bottle of San Pellegrino outside of the restaurant by himself.

He appeared deep in thought in between sips. As Radar reported, Armie took the job because he allegedly has no money after leaving a rehab facility in Florida where he sought treatment for sex, drugs, and alcohol.