'Broke' Armie Hammer Takes Job As Timeshare Salesman After Losing His Fortune Following Sex Assault Allegations
Armie Hammer is reportedly “broke” and working as a timeshare salesman in an effort to raise enough money to support his family, Radar has learned.
The shocking development comes more than one year after the disgraced actor’s career imploded following a series of sexual assault allegations against him in January 2021.
According to an insider familiar with Hammer’s new job, the 35-year-old Call Me by Your Name star “is working in a cubicle” as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.
“The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family,” the insider spilled.
Before his new gig as a timeshare salesman for Morritt’s Resort, Hammer allegedly worked as a manager of an apartment complex in an effort to stay close to his ex-wife, 39-year-old Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children, Harper,7, and Ford, 5.
Although Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, insisted the Death on the Nile actor had not started a new career in the Cayman Islands, rumors first started to swirl last week when Hammer was photographed wearing a Morritt’s Resort staff uniform and entering the resort’s office building.
In a Twitter post that has since been deleted, a user uploaded a pic of a Morritt’s Resort pamphlet with Hammer’s name and face alongside a slew of activities to be enjoyed at the resort.
“My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge,” the caption of the since-deleted post read, alongside the pamphlet photo which showed discount vouchers and a slew of activities that Hammer would take the guests to.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this shocking new development comes months after Hammer was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood due to numerous sexual assault and other abuse allegations against him by numerous women.
The first allegations came in January 2021 after an unidentified woman posted screenshots of alleged messages between her and Hammer to Twitter.
In the alleged messages, Hammer discussed salacious sexual fantasies with the woman – including BDSM, rape and cannibalism.
Shortly after the allegations against him, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency, WME, as well as a number of projects, such as the Paramount Plus series The Offer, Jennifer Lopez’s film Shotgun Wedding and the Mads Mikkelsen thriller Billion Dollar Spy.
Hammer ultimately entered rehab for “drugs, alcohol and sex” in May 2021, and was not seen again until he was released in December.