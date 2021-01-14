Speaking out. Armie Hammer withdrew from his starring role in the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez following a series of alleged direct messages that surfaced online.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, January 13, that the actor, 34, dropped out of the film. “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a spokesperson for the movie told the publication.

Hammer addressed his exit from the film and the ongoing scandal about his personal life in a statement to TMZ. “I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” The Social Network star said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The Call Me By Your Name alum first started trending on Twitter on Sunday, January 10, after screenshots of alleged messages between himself and a woman going under the name House of Effie were shared on the social media site. Per Daily Mail, the alleged messages detail sexual fantasies, including BDSM, rape and cannibalism. The screenshots have yet to be verified, however Hammer’s ex-fling, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (who has since gone private on Twitter), alleged in a tweet that she believes the messages to be “real.”

From May 2010 until July 2020, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers, and together they share two children. The former couple announced their split in an Instagram statement that read, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”