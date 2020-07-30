Jennifer Lopez Love Life Secrets And Scandals

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JLo's Love Life Secrets & Scandals Exposed Singer is set to get married for the fourth time to Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez is going to get married for a fourth time.

The 49-year-old singer is now engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod, 43, proposed to J.Lo as the lovebirds enjoyed a stunning tropical vacation together this weekend.

But it has not always been paradise for the sultry singer when it comes to love.

She has endured three failed marriages and a very public embarrassing engagement to Ben Affleck.

Dubbed ‘Bennifer’ the pair was ridiculed as their film ‘Gigli’ tanked at the same time.

