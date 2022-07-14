Gabby Petito’s Parents Want To Know ‘Each & Every Conversation’ Brian Laundrie’s Family Had With Their Daughter Before Her Murder

Gabby’s body was found in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming on September 19, but the coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said it’s likely she died around August 27. The last correspondence Nicole had with Gabby was on August 30 — however, she believes the text message she received was not from her daughter.

Brian returned to his parent's home in North Port, Florida, without Gabby on September 1 — but her family didn’t report her missing until September 11, claiming the Laundries failed to answer questions about their daughter’s whereabouts.