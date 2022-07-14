Gabby Petito’s Parents Want To Know ‘Each & Every Conversation’ Brian Laundrie’s Family Had With Their Daughter Before Her Murder
Gabby Petito’s parents want to know “each and every conversation” Brian Laundrie’s dad and mom had with their daughter from the moment she started her cross-country road trip with Brian to the date her fiancé-turned-killer returned home without her, Radar has learned.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt are demanding “all notes, diaries, calendars, memoranda, or other documents of any type, which memorialize or reference each and every conversation, telephone call or other forms of communication you [Christopher and Roberta Laundrie] had with Gabby from July 2, 2021, to September 1, 2021.”
Gabby’s body was found in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming on September 19, but the coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said it’s likely she died around August 27. The last correspondence Nicole had with Gabby was on August 30 — however, she believes the text message she received was not from her daughter.
Brian returned to his parent's home in North Port, Florida, without Gabby on September 1 — but her family didn’t report her missing until September 11, claiming the Laundries failed to answer questions about their daughter’s whereabouts.
Joseph and Nicole are suing Christopher and Roberta, accusing Brian’s parents of knowing their son killed Gabby and withholding the information during the critical time in the days-long search.
They also alleged that a statement delivered by the Laundrie family's attorney on Christopher and Roberta's behalf gave them false hope that Gabby was still alive.
Not only do Joseph and Nicole want what RadarOnline.com outlined above, but they also are requesting “all emails,” “text messages,” and “letters” between Christopher, Roberta, and Gabby between the date she began the road trip with Brian to when he showed up at home in her van without her.
But they don’t just want Christopher and Roberta’s correspondence with Gabby during that critical timeframe. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Joseph and Nicole also want “each and every conversation” they had with Brian during that period and beyond.
Gabby’s family are demanding “all emails,” “text messages,” “letters,” “notes, diaries, calendars, memoranda,” and “telephone call or other forms of communication” between Brian and his parents “from July 2, 2021, to November 23, 2021" be turned over.
After a five-week manhunt, Brian’s remains were found at the Carlton Reserve near his parent’s home in late October. On November 23, it was revealed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
In the documents, Joseph and Nicole also filed to gain access to “all telephone bills, both cellular and residential” used by Gabby, Brian, Christopher, and Roberta “from August 2021 through November 2021.”
RadarOnline.com can also report that Gabby’s parents want “all telephone bills for the new phone and account opened by Brian with AT&T on or about September 4, 2021,” and Brian’s “financial documents” from August 1, 2021-October 21, 2021 as well as all documents "referencing transfers of money” by the Laundries to their son during that time.
Joseph and Nicole have claimed that while they were searching for Gabby, Christopher and Roberta "were making arrangements for him [Brian] to leave the country."
To make sure their bases are covered, Joseph and Nicole are also demanding access to “emails, text messages or other forms of communication" between Christopher, Roberta "and any third-party regarding Gabby” and Brian from August 2021 to the present.
Last month, the judge ruled that the lawsuit filed by Gabby's parents against the Laundries could move forward to trial.