Armie Hammer Quits Cayman Islands Timeshare Job, Returns To L.A. & Living With Robert Downey Jr.

Armie Hammer reportedly ditched his job as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after his new gig was exposed online, Radar has learned. Now, the embattled actor is reportedly living with Robert Downey Jr. in Los Angeles.

The shocking development was revealed on Thursday, and according to Vanity Fair, RDJ is not only letting Hammer live at one of his L.A. properties, but the Iron Man actor also supported Hammer and funded his six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility.