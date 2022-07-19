Power Plant Hysteria: Russian Soldiers Killed In 'Unexplained Incident' At Ukrainian Site Where Putin's Men Stored Weapons

"The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnipro and the territory of Nikopol," Petro Kotin said about Russian soldiers "physically" controlling the perimeter.

He added, "The occupiers' heavy machinery and trucks with weapons and explosives remain on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

The news comes after RadarOnline.com learned that Putin hired a group of mercenaries and recruited Russian convicts to help make up for the nearly 50,000 troops he has lost in Ukraine since first unleashing his military attack in February.

Wagner Group — a mercenary firm — has been supplying the soldiers, per reports.