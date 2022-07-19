Your tip
Power Plant Hysteria: Russian Soldiers Killed In 'Unexplained Incident' At Ukrainian Site Where Putin's Men Stored Weapons

russian soldiers killed ukrainian power plant pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Jul. 19 2022, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Terror unfolded following an "unexplained incident" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, where Russian forces had seized control of the administrative buildings and the station.

Russian soldiers were killed and injured during the mysterious incident, Radar has learned.

russian soldiers killed ukrainian power plant
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"They were so frightened that they ran around the territory of the station in a panic, and blocked two shifts of operational personnel at the plant for a very long time instead of changing shifts as they were supposed to," Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said.

There are still lingering questions as to what caused the chaos, although Russian leader Vladimir Putin's men had been using the power plant to store many of their weapons and missile systems.

Nine soldiers were taken to the local hospital, Orlov revealed.

"One of them was brought in in a serious condition and has been put in intensive care. Some have died but we cannot name their exact number at the moment."

Prior to the baffling incident, the President of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said it was "extremely tense" with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the site, according to the Daily Mail.

russian soldiers killed ukrainian power plant
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA
"The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnipro and the territory of Nikopol," Petro Kotin said about Russian soldiers "physically" controlling the perimeter.

He added, "The occupiers' heavy machinery and trucks with weapons and explosives remain on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

The news comes after RadarOnline.com learned that Putin hired a group of mercenaries and recruited Russian convicts to help make up for the nearly 50,000 troops he has lost in Ukraine since first unleashing his military attack in February.

Wagner Group — a mercenary firm — has been supplying the soldiers, per reports.

"The fighting has inflicted heavy casualties on the group," the U.K. The Minister of Defense said in an update on Sunday.

russian soldiers killed ukrainian power plant
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"Wagner are lowering recruitment standards, hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals while very limited training is available to new recruits," he continued.

"This will highly likely impact on the future operational effectiveness of the group and will reduce its value as a prop to the regular Russian forces."

