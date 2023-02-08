Fourth ABC Staffer Linked to T.J. Holmes Feared Being 'Blacklisted' If She Went Public With Affair, Exposes Company's 'Scandalous' Work Culture
A fourth ABC female staffer who claimed she had an affair with T.J. Holmes said she was concerned about the repercussions of going public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After chasing her dreams and landing a job at the network, the digital news associate, who was 27 when she crossed paths with Holmes, said she could have been "blacklisted" within the industry or "gotten in huge trouble" had others become aware.
"Why was I taking that risk?" she asked. "It's something you kind of kick yourself over."
Sascha detailed a time when he began working as an anchor for ABC News in 2014, during which they were both constantly working graveyard shifts.
After Holmes asked her for some assistance with his Instagram account, they exchanged flirtatious banter.
She knew he was off the market but said she still found his energy intoxicating. Plus, she appreciated being around Holmes because it seemed like he was "the only person in the building who took me seriously," Sascha explained in an interview with The Cut.
Sascha claimed they began having sex in hotel rooms and Holmes' work office.
Ultimately, she said their relationship simmered out within 12 months as he focused his attention on Good Morning America, alleging he treated her like a "throwaway object" when he got his promotion and only seemingly reached out later when he wanted "attention."
Sascha said she didn't think too much about their alleged tryst as it was happening, calling the ABC News office a "rampant culture of sex" and "a pretty scandalous place."
"I was just part of a pattern," she claimed of Holmes after news of his romance with co-anchor Amy Robach.
Meanwhile, another former ABC News producer echoed the same thoughts about the workplace culture.
Alicia dated an older co-worker at the company and noticed a power imbalance, explaining that "my reputation was in danger, but not his." She added, "I wasn't mature enough to have the foresight not to screw around and put my career in jeopardy."
In response to the workplace culture allegations, an ABC spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "creating a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for everyone has been, and continues to be, a top priority at ABC News."
The spokesperson clarified, "We do not condone or allow harassment or intimidation of any kind and take these matters very seriously and with immediacy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holmes' rep for comment.