T.J. Holmes Treated Me Like A 'Throwaway Object,' Says New Accuser Who Claims She Had Year-Long Fling With Fired ABC News Anchor

Sascha told The Cut that they began having sex in hotel rooms and Holmes' work office. Another accuser also claimed to have been intimate with the ex-GMA star in his locked office before he went on air.

Sascha said she didn't think having a relationship with Holmes was out of the ordinary, calling the ABC News office a "rampant culture of sex" and "a pretty scandalous place."

In response to the alleged workplace culture, an ABC spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that “creating a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for everyone has been, and continues to be, a top priority at ABC News. We do not condone or allow harassment or intimidation of any kind and take these matters very seriously and with immediacy.”