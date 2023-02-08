T.J. Holmes Treated Me Like A 'Throwaway Object,' Says New Accuser Who Claims She Had Year-Long Fling With Fired ABC News Anchor
Another female staffer has accused T.J. Holmes of having an affair behind his wife's back while in the workplace. The woman, who only goes by Sascha, claimed she began having an intimate relationship with the ex-Good Morning America host after he joined the ABC News team in 2014, alleging he treated her like a "throwaway object" when he got his promotion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Sascha, she was 27 years old when she began working overnight shifts with the then 38-year-old news anchor. She claimed their late-night work hours left her "exhausted and lonely" until Holmes allegedly started giving her attention.
The employee claimed that when their alleged relationship blossomed, Holmes, now 45, booked a hotel room near ABC's Upper West Side headquarters.
Sascha told The Cut that they began having sex in hotel rooms and Holmes' work office. Another accuser also claimed to have been intimate with the ex-GMA star in his locked office before he went on air.
Sascha said she didn't think having a relationship with Holmes was out of the ordinary, calling the ABC News office a "rampant culture of sex" and "a pretty scandalous place."
In response to the alleged workplace culture, an ABC spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that “creating a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for everyone has been, and continues to be, a top priority at ABC News. We do not condone or allow harassment or intimidation of any kind and take these matters very seriously and with immediacy.”
"I thought I was special," she said, adding that Holmes felt like "the only person in the building who took me seriously." However, her outlook changed within a year when he moved to GMA and allegedly failed to tell her.
Sascha claimed she was "heartbroken” and left feeling like a “throwaway object.”
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
- Radar Told You First — T.J. Holmes Caught Buying Ring Ahead Of Lover Amy Robach's 50th Birthday As Couple's 'Talking Marriage'
- Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair
Despite her disappointment, Sascha claimed they were intimate a few more times over several years, with their last conversation allegedly taking place in 2019.
She said she wasn't surprised to learn that he was sneaking around with his GMA co-anchor Amy Robach. After news of their affair hit the web, the two were yanked off the air as the network conducted an internal investigation.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes and Robach's careers came to an end at ABC last month.
"I was just part of a pattern,” Sascha said, adding that at the time, “I didn’t even think about power dynamics. I thought I was special.” She's the latest female staffer to claim she had a romantic relationship with Holmes during his time with the network.
Despite losing their jobs, Robach and Holmes are still going strong.
The two are currently going through divorces with their significant others — and it appears they're going full steam ahead of their newly outed relationship.
Holmes was spotted buying a ring ahead of Robach's 50th birthday after sources told RadarOnline.com that the pair are already talking about marriage.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holmes' rep and ABC for comment.