Radar Told You First — T.J. Holmes Caught Buying Ring Ahead Of Lover Amy Robach's 50th Birthday As Couple's 'Talking Marriage'

tj holmes intercourse abc staffer office amy roback affair
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 6 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Things are getting serious between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The ex-Good Morning America co-anchor was spotted ring shopping over the weekend, just days before his still-married lover's 50th birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

microsoftteams image
Source: mega

Holmes, 45 — who is still married to his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig — was photographed perusing the ring aisle at David Yurman and Tiffany & Co. in downtown Manhattan on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, the unemployed news personality committed to buying an 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring — valued at around $650 — from Yurman and a gold Tiffany chain.

Robach turned 50 years old on Monday, marking the first time the pair has celebrated a birthday together since their affair was exposed. The photos of Holmes jewelry shopping confirm RadarOnline.com's exclusive story — that the couple is already "talking marriage."

microsoftteams image
Source: mega
Sources told this outlet in January that Holmes and Robach were talking about walking down the aisle after they hash out settlements with their exes. Like her lover, Robach is going through a private divorce.

She said "I do" to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010.

Despite their divorces not being finalized, Robach is anxious to prove their relationship isn't just a fling.

“She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,” said the source. After sneaking around for months, the insider added, “they’re relieved it’s all out in the open now.”

microsoftteams image
Source: mega

According to insiders, “She wants their divorces over and done with." Another source told RadarOnline.com, “They’re happy and in love. Amy and T.J.’s attitude is to hell with anyone who stands in their way!”

As this outlet also reported, Holmes and Robach — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about a potential new gig.

The pair were yanked off the air in November after their extramarital fling was exposed, infuriating host Robin Roberts and ABC executives.

microsoftteams image
Source: mega
Following an internal investigation and an "extremely contentious" mediation with the network, Holmes, Robach, and ABC parted ways.

The stars don't seem to mind being unemployed. Holmes and Robach have continued to flaunt their love, celebrating their departure from the network with some public PDA.

