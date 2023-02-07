DaBaby Pleads With Judge To Postpone Civil Trial Over Alleged Assault At LA Home To Allow Him Time To Fight Criminal Case
DaBaby rushed to court last week pleading for his upcoming April trial date — connected to the civil lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man who rented his home to the rapper — and claimed he needed additional time to resolve his criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DaBaby and his legal team asked the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the trial date to at least October.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, a man named Gary Pagar sued DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Kirk) over an incident that went down in 2022.
Pagar said he rented out his home to DaBaby and his team. He said the agreement the rapper signed said no more than 12 people were allowed on the property at once.
While DaBaby was staying at the home, Pagar learned the musician was filming a music video with more than 12 people. He showed up at the home to confront DaBaby which ended with him being attacked.
In his lawsuit, Pagar said when he arrived at the home there were over 40 people. He told people to leave but then was spit on.
The homeowner said DaBaby chased him inside his home where he punched him in the face. Pager said he had multiple teeth fall out as a result.
The lawsuit said DaBaby had fled the scene before police arrived. Pager said his home was damaged severely which cost him thousands to repair.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com's newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged DaBaby with felony battery over the incident. The case is pending.
In his new motion, DaBaby’s lawyer said the disgraced rapper, ‘cannot be called to testify in this matter until after his criminal case has been resolved, which will not be until October 2023, at minimum.”
Further, his lawyer said, “If the trial date is not continued, [DaBaby] will not be able to respond to discovery or testify without providing information that could potentially incriminate him in the parallel criminal case. The trial date must be continued to protect [DaBaby’s] Fifth Amendment rights.”
The judge sided with DaBaby and ordered the new trial date to be October 23, 2023.