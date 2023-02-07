Your tip
'Poisoned His Relationships': David Crosby's Bitter Ex-Bandmates Turned Their Backs On Musician Prior To His Death

Feb. 6 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

David Crosby had a strained relationship with his bandmates that was unable to be revived prior to his death at 81, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"David had a good career, but it would have been a greater one had he not poisoned his relationships with former friends like Neil Young, Graham Nash, and Roger McGuinn to the point they didn't want to be anywhere near him," an industry insider claimed.

Crosby died on January 18 nearly three decades after having a lifesaving liver transplant. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate, Jan Dance, and son Django in his final moments.

In the months leading up to his death, insiders said that he was not on speaking terms with any of the members of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young due to his past addiction struggles and their tense personal feuds.

Some of his vices included alcohol, cocaine and heroin. Crosby, a two-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had stirred the pot with his bandmates by interrupting live performances with political rants before he was ousted.

Crosby didn't hold back his feelings about Young in a 2019 interview with The Guardian, claiming he was "probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know," adding that Young may agree.

As for Nash, Crosby said there was no love lost there, either.

"He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming. But there you go," said the singer-songwriter, revealing they had not spoken for a couple of years and he intended to keep it that way.

"And I'm not going to talk to him. I don't want to talk to him. I'm not happy with him at all. To me, that's all ancient history, man," declared Crosby after Nash said his onetime pal "tore the heart" out of the band.

The same sentiment was echoed by McGuinn. "David Crosby is not hated," his rep previously said in a statement. "But that doesn't mean anyone wants to work with him."

While chatting with Howard Stern about the drama over the years, Crosby accepted responsibility for his part in the band's contentious relationship.

"I let all three of those guys down, totally, by becoming a junkie," he admitted. "I actually did harm, and for that, you know, I've apologized a million times. And the best apology I could make was to beat [addiction] and come up and be useful again."

