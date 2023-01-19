Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder David Crosby Died At 81 From COVID-19, Sources Claim
Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder David Crosby allegedly died from COVID-19, sources claimed after his wife issued a statement revealing that he had battled a long illness.
The singer, guitarist, and songwriter, known for being a part of the original line-up of The Byrds, was surrounded by loved ones, wife and soulmate Jan Dance, and son Django when he took his last breath.
He was likely vaccinated, but potentially had comorbidities, according to a new report on January 19 published by Roger Friedman's Showbiz411.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," his grieving widow shared in a statement. "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayer."
Crosby founded Byrds with members Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman, and Michael Clarke, later joining forces with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of the Hollies to create Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).
In 2019, his life story became the subject of a documentary, David Crosby: Remember My Name, which detailed his rise to fame as well as personal peaks and pitfalls.
Leading up to his death, the music legend had continued to post on his Twitter account.
Crosby broke hearts just eight months ago by announcing he was done performing live, explaining that he no longer had the "stamina" or "strength" needed to put on a performance before seemingly having a change of heart in recent weeks.
"I've been making records at a startling rate," he previously shared in May 2022. "Now I'm 80 years old so I'm gonna die fairly soon. That's how that works." Crosby added that he was "trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it's really good … I have another one already in the can waiting."