'RHUGT' Star Brandi Glanville Accused Of Touching Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area' Over Her Clothes Before Getting Booted From Show

Insiders told the outlet that Glanville, who "appeared drunk during the incident" had allegedly "pinned Caroline against the wall" in the bathroom while others were there.

Another cast member reportedly saw how uncomfortable Manzo was and they unlocked the door so she could make a quick exit.

Glanville later sent a text to apologize once she found out Manzo was upset. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," another source told People. "She was asked to leave."

Manzo, for her part, apparently made her exit and returned to America on January 27 amid claims she wanted to process what happened and cease filming.

