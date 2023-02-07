Your tip
'RHUGT' Star Brandi Glanville Accused Of Touching Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area' Over Her Clothes Before Getting Booted From Show

brandi carol pp
Source: Bravo
Feb. 6 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville was accused of touching Caroline Manzo's "vaginal area" before she was booted from the show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Glanville and Manzo departed the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip soon after an uncomfortable moment allegedly happened off-camera.

brandi
Source: Bravo

Shockingly, it's claimed there is audio of the incident since their microphones were on for filming. Initial reports indicated that Glanville made an "unwanted" pass at Manzo that went too far.

"Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable," insiders stated.

caroline manzo
Source: Bravo

It was claimed that Glanville kissed Manzo multiple times one evening without her consent, but more shocking details have emerged claiming it went further.

The RHOBH alum allegedly "touched Manzo's breast area and vaginal area" over her clothes, insiders told Page Six, claiming the cast was partying at a private home in Morocco on January 25 when Glanville allegedly "stuck her tongue down [Manzo's] throat."

brandi
Source: Bravo

Insiders told the outlet that Glanville, who "appeared drunk during the incident" had allegedly "pinned Caroline against the wall" in the bathroom while others were there.

Another cast member reportedly saw how uncomfortable Manzo was and they unlocked the door so she could make a quick exit.

Glanville later sent a text to apologize once she found out Manzo was upset. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," another source told People. "She was asked to leave."

Manzo, for her part, apparently made her exit and returned to America on January 27 amid claims she wanted to process what happened and cease filming.

caroline manzo
Source: Bravo

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Glanville for comment.

Meanwhile, representatives for Shed Productions and Peacock have since spoken out about the matter.

"The safety and security of the cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," the statement read. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

