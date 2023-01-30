‘Serious And Uncomfortable’: Brandi Glanville Kicked Off ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' After ‘Unwanted’ Kiss On Caroline Manzo
Ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was kicked off Ultimate Girls Trip after she gave Caroline Manzo an “unwanted” kiss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Brandi was booted while Caroline decided to leave the shoot after the incident. The ladies were shooting the fourth season of the Peacock series in Morocco.
The other cast members include Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.
An insider told People that during filming Glanville went too far and kissed Manzo multiple times without her consent.
"It was unwanted," the source said. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
Things were so bad, producers on set decided to notify the network bosses of the situation. The morning after the kissing, Glanville sent Manzo a text apologizing for her behavior. However, the producers still decided to remove Glanville.
Another source told People, “Brandi's behavior was inappropriate. So, she was asked to leave." After Glanville was kicked out, Manzo decided it was best for her to remove herself from the project and went home.
“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” a source said. The insider added that the other cast members were supportive of Manzo’s decision to leave. The ordeal did not shut down production and the show continued filming until Saturday night.”
Fans were quick to react to the news. One wrote, "Brandi being on the cusp of a comeback and crashing and burning and [sic] a self destructive way makes me so sad. I'm alleging of course but I always root for her."
Prior to shooting, Glanville spoke about being nervous to meet Manzo. She told Melissa Gorga on her podcast, “I met Caroline one time but she wasn’t super friendly. So I’m a little worried about her," she explained.
Glanville said she feared her vulgar language would cause Manzo to cut her off. "Like, they don’t know me …it’s like my language. I like the F-word. But, you know, like, that’s just me. So, I’m a little worried that she’s going to go military-style. And she’s not going to understand me."