Autopsy Report: Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed After Beloved Comedian's Fatal Crash Crash

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed as sudden cardiac dysfunction, RadarOnline.com has discovered, months after the beloved comedian crashed his BMW into the side of a building and was found unresponsive.

According to the L.A. County Coroner Office's newly uncovered report, he was taking heart medication at the time of his passing and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was listed as a secondary factor.

One of his arteries was mostly blocked while the other was partially blocked, which explained previous reports on the star dealing with shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death.