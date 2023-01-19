Autopsy Report: Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed After Beloved Comedian's Fatal Crash Crash
Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed as sudden cardiac dysfunction, RadarOnline.com has discovered, months after the beloved comedian crashed his BMW into the side of a building and was found unresponsive.
According to the L.A. County Coroner Office's newly uncovered report, he was taking heart medication at the time of his passing and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was listed as a secondary factor.
One of his arteries was mostly blocked while the other was partially blocked, which explained previous reports on the star dealing with shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death.
RadarOnline.com has learned no trace of drugs or alcohol were found in Jordan's system. The Chattanooga-born star proudly shared that he stayed clean after getting sober in the late '90s.
Jordan was behind the wheel when it was suspected he suffered a medical emergency on October 24 and lost control of his vehicle. He was 67.
The actor was cherished by many for his iconic characters on Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat. He also expanded his following on social media by posting comical content during the height of the pandemic, bringing joy to the masses.
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement following his sudden passing.
"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being," kindly added Shaul. "Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
RadarOnline.com later confirmed that Jordan celebrated his first-ever home purchase in the weeks before he died.
The small-screen star bought a 11th-floor unit in West Hollywood's Empire West residential tower that boasted gorgeous views overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.
"It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it," he wrote about his exciting purchase last August.