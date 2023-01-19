Home > Exclusives > Julie Chrisley Exclusive Julie Chrisley Prohibited From Wearing Certain Colors Behind Bars, Name Tagged On Every Item Of Clothing — Except Her Undies Source: Mega By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 19 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Julie Chrisley won't be wearing any of her beloved bold colors or lose her clothing behind bars. RadarOnline.com can confirm the Chrisley Knows Best star-turned-convicted fraudster is prohibited from wearing and owning any blue, black, red, or camouflage clothing during her 7-year stint in a Kentucky prison. We've also discovered her name will be tagged on all her clothes — except her undergarments.

RadarOnline.com obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, outlining Julie's prison uniform and the fashion restrictions placed on the embattled television personality and her incarcerated pals. "No inmates may be issued, permitted to purchase, or have in their possession any blue, black, red, or camouflage clothing or cloth items," the policy reads.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that if Julie wants a break from her "proper prison uniform" — normally khaki pants and a matching shirt — there's a limited variety to choose from through the prison's commissary. She can spend her own money on a sweatshirt, thermal, or sweatpants, but the items will be "pastel green, gray, and/or white," as those are the only colors allowed to be sold in the institution for females.

As for her husband, Todd Chrisley, his prison uniform at FPC Pensacola in Florida consists of green pants, a green shirt, white socks, and black steel-toed boots — but he can only buy "gray and/or white clothing" through commissary, as those are the rules for every male inmate incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. RadarOnline.com can also reveal all of Julie and Todd's government clothing — except their undergarments — "will be tagged with a label indicating the inmate’s name and registration number."

Julie will be forced to wear her "proper uniform" — aka the khaki set — Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM and 3:30 PM. During those hours, she must always maintain the uniform "in a neat and professional manner," which includes tucking in her shirt and wearing her pants around the waistline. The handbook makes it clear that "hats will not be worn while indoors" but are welcomed outside; however, they don't come cheap.

RadarOnline.com also obtained Julie's commissary list, which outlines what she can buy behind bars. A basic baseball cap will run her $10.35. That's a lot of dough when she's making as little as 12 cents per hour scrubbing toilets or on kitchen duties in lockup.

Julie and Todd checked into their separate prisons on Tuesday to begin serving their combined 19-year sentence after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June. Despite being a 10-hour drive away from each other, the pair can keep in contact by writing letters, sending emails, and possibly mailing each other packages, with their wardens' approval.

However, when it comes to making phone calls, Julie could be limited to one 15-minute call every three months IF she gets on the warden's bad side. RadarOnline.com told you first — Julie's phone privileges include 300 minutes of calling time per month, with each call being a maximum of 15 minutes. If she doesn't play by the rules or becomes a phone hog, her call privileges will suffer.

