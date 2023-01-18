Prisoner Julie Chrisley Could Be Limited To One 15-Minute Phone Call Every Three Months

Julie Chrisley won't be a phone call away in prison. Her children will only get 15 minutes to catch up with the reality star-turned-convicted criminal when she calls them from behind bars — and there's a possibility she could be limited to dailing them once every three months if she misbehaves. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, which outlines inmates' telephone privileges. Julie checked into the Kentucky prison on Tuesday, where she will serve her 7-year sentence.

The "policy specifically allows inmates to make one call every three months," the handbook reads. However, RadarOnline.com can confirm there's not the case if prisoners are in good standing. Despite the policy outline, the handbook also states: "there is no specific limit on the number of phone calls that an inmate may make" — but Julie and her prison pals can't be phone hogs, or they'll face the consequences.

Each prisoner must be respectful of sharing the call rotation and "allow the equal use of the phones by all inmates." Despite having three kids and a 10-year-old adopted granddaughter at home, Julie will have to make her calls short. Phone conversations at FMC Lexington are limited to 15 minutes and will automatically hang up at the end of the duration.

RadarOnline.com has also discovered Julie will be limited to only 300 minutes of calling time per month. We did the math, and that's twenty 15-minute calls as long as she's in good standing. But she'll have to pay per call by transferring the money from her commissary account to her individual telephone account. She can't share her telephone account information with any of her friends behind bars, or she'll be in trouble.

"It is each inmate's responsibility to maintain their PAC in a way to ensure no other inmate has access to it. Inmates found to be sharing their telephone account with other inmates will result in disciplinary action taken with all inmates involved," the handbook states. There are several rules under this umbrella: including no "three-way calls, call forwarding, the use of two or more telephones to communicate, and/or ANY circumstance in which the party called establishes third party telephone contact."

Julie's approved call list can have up to 30 numbers on it — however, if she plans to keep her brand going behind bars, she has another thing coming. Inmates are not allowed to use prison telephones to conduct business.

When it comes to communicating with her husband, Todd Chrisley, who is serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida, RadarOnline.com told you first — the two can keep in contact by writing letters, sending emails, and possibly mailing each other packages, with their wardens' approval.

Julie and Todd checked into their separate prisons in different states on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June.

