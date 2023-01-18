Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory Arbery, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

Gregory McMichael , 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot.

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery , was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle.

The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of violence after the men left their vehicle, confronted Arbery and ended with Travis discharging a fatal round from a shotgun.

For reasons unknown to the public at this time, it was discovered on January 18 that Gregory was transferred from the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison to the August State Medical Prison.