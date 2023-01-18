Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory Arbery, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot.
Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle.
The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of violence after the men left their vehicle, confronted Arbery and ended with Travis discharging a fatal round from a shotgun.
For reasons unknown to the public at this time, it was discovered on January 18 that Gregory was transferred from the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison to the August State Medical Prison.
Georgia authorities have yet to release details on Gregory's transfer.
The convicted murderer's attorney, A.J. Balbo, referenced the 68-year-old's age and health problems after Gregory was handed a life sentence without parole.
According to the Daily Mail, Balbo said that Gregory had suffered a stroke years before his conviction.
Additionally, the attorney revealed after the sentencing that his client also suffered from heart disease. In addition, he said his client took medication for depression and anxiety.
- Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers Sentenced: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael & William 'Roddie' Bryan Learn Their Fate In Court
- Ahmaud Arbery's Murderer's Sister Says She Posted A Photo Of His Dead Body On Snapchat Because She's 'A Huge Fan Of True Crime'
- Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Found Guilty Of Murder, Racially Charged High-Profile Trial Concludes
Prior to the three men's August 2022 sentencing, Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told the judge presiding the trial that she was strongly against a lenient sentence.
"Granting these men their preferred choice of confinement would defeat me," the grieving mother stated. "It gives them one last chance to spit in my face."
The Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Public Affairs Director, Joan Heath, spoke on Gregory's transfer from the prison.
Without elaborating on specific hospitalization details, Heath told ABC News that Gregory would not serve his sentence at the original prison he was sent to, GA Diagnostics and Classification Prison — which "houses severe medical cases," according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
"Once offenders complete the diagnostic process at Ga Diagnostic & Classification Prison, they are moved to their permanent housing assignment based on their individual diagnostic evaluation, as is the case with offender McMichael," Heath stated.
"The diagnostic process is routine for all offenders entering the GDC," Heath continued. "Specific details of diagnostic evaluations are part of an offender's institutional file and are not subject to disclosure."