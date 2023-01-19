'I'm Recovering From Deep Depression': Two Of Jen Shah's Victims Speak Out After Being Conned Out Of $100k Life Savings In Telemarketing Scheme
Two of Jen Shah's victims have come out to address The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's massive telemarketing scheme, revealing they were conned out of a combined $100k, RadarOnline.com can report.
This is the first time any of Shah's victims have spoken on camera about the life-altering incident, with one saying she fell into a deep depression and no longer has money to take care of herself after giving up her life savings in the nationwide scam.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years (78 months) behind bars earlier this month after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
Text messages showed Shah was ruthless, telling her employees to do whatever possible to close a deal and making fun of the people they were scamming.
Trisha, 75, and Molly, 44, said they both fell victim to Shah's company, addressing the fallout after losing a combined $100k in the ABC News-produced documentary, The Housewife’s Scam: The Real Life of Jen Shah — streaming on Hulu now.
Trisha, who wished not to share her last name, said she felt "shame" after discovering she had been swindled out of her $45k life savings. She forked over the cash on the promise that Shah's company would help her start an online business. When she found out it was all a scam, she fell into depression.
Explaining the company "seemed very legitimate" and "convincing," Trisha said, "I'm telling the world I was stupid enough to get caught in a scam and I'm not a stupid person but I did make a big mistake. Do I want to tell the world that? No, I really don't but I don't want other people to have to go through that shame that I went through."
Trisha added that when she was contacted about the investigation into the scam, she was "shellshocked." She's still reeling from the trauma and no longer has the money to take care of herself.
"I am just recovering from being in deep depression, you get to a point where there's no way out," she revealed.
Molly had a similar experience, revealing she dropped nearly $50k to Shah's company. "I probably spend about $44k on 6 credit cards," she said, adding they all "went into bankruptcy" because "I could afford to pay that."
The reality star-turned-convicted criminal was labeled the "mastermind" of the scam. She will report to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on February 17.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Shah's first prison job is likely to be in food service, where she could make up to 40 cents per hour, which means it will take her a whole lot of time to pay the $6 million court-ordered restitution to her victims.