'I'm Recovering From Deep Depression': Two Of Jen Shah's Victims Speak Out After Being Conned Out Of $100k Life Savings In Telemarketing Scheme

Two of Jen Shah's victims have come out to address The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's massive telemarketing scheme, revealing they were conned out of a combined $100k, RadarOnline.com can report.

This is the first time any of Shah's victims have spoken on camera about the life-altering incident, with one saying she fell into a deep depression and no longer has money to take care of herself after giving up her life savings in the nationwide scam.