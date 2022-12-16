Leslie Jordan's Luxurious Condo 'In The Sky' Up For Grabs With $1.8 Million Price Tag Months After Beloved Actor's Death
The cherished first and only home that comedian Leslie Jordan ever bought is on the real-estate market for $1.8 million, RadarOnline.com has learned months after his death.
A new listing revealed the gorgeous two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit tucked away on the 11th floor of the ultra-exclusive Empire West residential tower is now up for grabs.
Jordan's former abode is roughly 1,600-square-feet and comes equipped with Miele appliances in a sleek all-white kitchen with stone countertops.
It's easy on the eyes with dark wood floors throughout and a carpeted master bedroom that features a spacious walk-in closet.
Residents can enjoy the on-site gym, tennis court, and rooftop deck with a fire pit and pool.
Plus, the location offers plenty of attractions as it is a close walk to Santa Monica Blvd., Sunset Plaza, and the SoHo House.
There's also a 24/7 doorman and concierge in addition to two subterranean parking spots for the new condo-owner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the listing boasts of the property being celebrity-owned as Jordan purchased the condo on August 3, just weeks before he died on October 24.
It was later learned that Jordan crashed his BMW into the side of a building in L.A. after an apparent medical emergency. That same month, the Los Angeles County coroner's office listed his cause of death as "deferred" pending further investigation.
The Will & Grace alum gushed over his new digs in an Instagram post shared in August, proudly boasting that it's "never too late to be happy" after his first-time condo purchase at the age of 67.
Jordan sang, "Movin' on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Movin' on up to the East Side, we finally got a piece of the pie."
Sadly, he never moved in before his death.
Jordan's star power captivated the masses, having garnered even more fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with social media videos of himself dancing, singing, and talking about life.
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," real-estate agent Eric Rojany of Pinnacle Estate Properties told People. "Losing him was such a great loss for the world. He brought so much light and laughter to everyone he interacted with."