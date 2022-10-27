Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Deaths
Exclusive Details

Leslie Jordan Buys Lavish $1.8 Million Condo WEEKS Before Sudden Death, Marking His First-Ever Home Purchase

leslie jordan buys condo weeks before sudden death pp
Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA
By:

Oct. 27 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Leslie Jordan enjoyed the fruits of his labors by making his first-ever home purchase just weeks before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The beloved actor spent nearly $1.8 million on a lavish condo "way up in the sky" on August 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
leslie jordan buys condo weeks before sudden death
Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Located in West Hollywood's Empire West residential tower, his 11th-floor property boasted a modern look with top-of-the-line Miele appliances and gorgeous views overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is just over 1,600 square feet and features a spacious layout with high ceilings, chic wood floors, and plush carpeting.

In the master suite is a soaking tub and glass-encased shower. Plus, Jordan's new digs came with another en-suite bedroom that doubles as an office space.

Article continues below advertisement

The residential tower, built in 1964, also offers a fitness center, rooftop pool, and entertainment area for residents.

Jordan announced that he bought a place in August, sharing the exciting news with his Instagram followers about his first-time condo purchase at the age of 67.

"It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property", he captioned the clip.

Jordan sang, "Movin' on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Movin' on up to the East Side, we finally got a piece of the pie."

leslie jordan buys condo weeks before sudden death
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Jordan tragically died after a car accident Monday in Hollywood.

The comedian was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 AM. It's unknown if he suffered a medical emergency moments before the incident.

Jordan was loved by many — the Emmy award-winning performer is perhaps best known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire.

leslie jordan buys condo weeks before sudden death
Source: APEX / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul said. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.