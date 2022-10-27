'Who Doesn't Love A Yellow School Bus?' VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed After Expressing Over The Top Enthusiasm For School Buses
Kamala Harris was ridiculed online this week after she awkwardly expressed her love for “yellow school buses” during an event in Washington State, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The vice president’s awkward remarks came on Wednesday as she visited Seattle’s Lumen Field to announce how nearly $1 billion of federal funds are being allocated to public schools to replace older school buses with electric ones.
While giving her speech at the Seattle stadium, Vice President Harris stood in front of four newly purchased electric school buses.
“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right?” she said.
“It’s part of our experience growing up. It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn,” Harris continued. “The school bus takes us there.”
After Harris’ school bus comments reached social media, users began openly ridiculing and criticizing the vice president for her speech.
“The wheels on the bus go round and round and round and round,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “She's like a kindergarten teacher that got promoted well above her position...”
“Why does Kamala Harris always speak as if she's addressing an audience of eight-year-olds?” another user tweeted.
“Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Kamala Harris loves Venn diagrams and yellow school buses,” wrote Republican activist Matthew Foldi.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vice President Harris also came under scrutiny after she introduced herself as a “woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit” during a meeting at the White House in July.
"Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she said at the time.
“I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the vice president added, much to the amusement of her detractors on social media.