Secret He Took To The Grave: Robbie Knievel Feuded With Legendary Dad Evel In Heartbreaking Father-Son Split Over Fame
In the weeks before his dad’s 2007 death, Robbie Knievel finally made peace with his tough-guy, sinner father, Evel Knievel.
Evel, the world-famous motorcycle daredevil — a hard drinker, inveterate gambler, lifelong womanizer and hellraiser — found God, got baptized, reconciled with estranged Robbie and mended a decades long feud, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.
Robbie died early Friday, January 13, at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 60-years-old at the time of his death and passed nine years younger than his entertainer father, who also battled ill-health until his end.
During Evel’s spectacular career of 300 amazing leaps, the daredevil broke his back seven times and shattered nearly 40 bones.
On December 31, 1967, Evel attempted to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — and landed in a coma for a month. In April 1989, when his son and fellow daredevil Robbie made the jump successfully, a heartbreaking father-son split began.
"He never wanted anyone to surpass him," explained Robbie in an interview before his death. "For years, it seemed like my dad was pushing me off, like I was his competitor."
Ten years prior to Robbie's successful jump, the duo even got into a brutal fight, leaving the younger Knievel in the hospital with a broken nose. Evel told the Enquirer that the physical altercation occurred one night when the daredevil wanted to teach his 16-year-old son a lesson on being out past curfew.
"It broke my heart to hit the kid, but I said to myself, 'I'm not going to make the same mistakes other fathers do,'" he confessed at the time, revealing he'd known neighbors whose children had died by suicide or drug overdose.
"I think it's better to have your heart broke over breaking a kid's nose than it is to stand beside his burial ground!" he added. "That's why I did it."
But in the end, Evel embraced good and reached out to his son to mend their broken relationship.
"To have a talk with God and be loving to his family - I love him to death for it," said Robbie.
As Radar previously reported, Robbie died with three daughters at his side: Krysten Knievel Hansson of Chicago, Karmen Knievel of Missoula, Montana, and Maria Collins of Waldport, Oregon.
It is expected Robbie will be buried with other family members in Butte, Montana.