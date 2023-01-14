Secret He Took To The Grave: Robbie Knievel Feuded With Legendary Dad Evel In Heartbreaking Father-Son Split Over Fame

Robbie died early Friday, January 13, at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 60-years-old at the time of his death and passed nine years younger than his entertainer father, who also battled ill-health until his end.

During Evel’s spectacular career of 300 amazing leaps, the daredevil broke his back seven times and shattered nearly 40 bones.

On December 31, 1967, Evel attempted to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — and landed in a coma for a month. In April 1989, when his son and fellow daredevil Robbie made the jump successfully, a heartbreaking father-son split began.