Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity deaths

Secret He Took To The Grave: Robbie Knievel Feuded With Legendary Dad Evel In Heartbreaking Father-Son Split Over Fame

famed daredevil stuntman evel knievel son robbie dead jpg
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 14 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

In the weeks before his dad’s 2007 death, Robbie Knievel finally made peace with his tough-guy, sinner father, Evel Knievel.

Evel, the world-famous motorcycle daredevil — a hard drinker, inveterate gambler, lifelong womanizer and hellraiser — found God, got baptized, reconciled with estranged Robbie and mended a decades long feud, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Article continues below advertisement
evel knievel robbie feud
Source: mega

Robbie died early Friday, January 13, at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 60-years-old at the time of his death and passed nine years younger than his entertainer father, who also battled ill-health until his end.

During Evel’s spectacular career of 300 amazing leaps, the daredevil broke his back seven times and shattered nearly 40 bones.

On December 31, 1967, Evel attempted to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — and landed in a coma for a month. In April 1989, when his son and fellow daredevil Robbie made the jump successfully, a heartbreaking father-son split began.

Article continues below advertisement
evel knievel robbie feud
Source: mega

"He never wanted anyone to surpass him," explained Robbie in an interview before his death. "For years, it seemed like my dad was pushing me off, like I was his competitor."

Ten years prior to Robbie's successful jump, the duo even got into a brutal fight, leaving the younger Knievel in the hospital with a broken nose. Evel told the Enquirer that the physical altercation occurred one night when the daredevil wanted to teach his 16-year-old son a lesson on being out past curfew.

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Article continues below advertisement
evel knievel robbie feud
Source: mega

"It broke my heart to hit the kid, but I said to myself, 'I'm not going to make the same mistakes other fathers do,'" he confessed at the time, revealing he'd known neighbors whose children had died by suicide or drug overdose.

"I think it's better to have your heart broke over breaking a kid's nose than it is to stand beside his burial ground!" he added. "That's why I did it."

Article continues below advertisement

But in the end, Evel embraced good and reached out to his son to mend their broken relationship.

"To have a talk with God and be loving to his family - I love him to death for it," said Robbie.

Source: radar

As Radar previously reported, Robbie died with three daughters at his side: Krysten Knievel Hansson of Chicago, Karmen Knievel of Missoula, Montana, and Maria Collins of Waldport, Oregon.

It is expected Robbie will be buried with other family members in Butte, Montana.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.