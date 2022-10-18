DaBaby Demands Battery Lawsuit Be Postponed Until Criminal Case Is Resolved, Refusing To Answer Questions
DaBaby has rushed to court pleading for a battery lawsuit to be put on pause until his criminal case over the incident is settled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced rapper has asked a court to stay the civil proceedings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] was sued for assault by a man named Gary Pagar.
In the lawsuit, Pager explained he owned a rental home in Runyon Canyon that DaBaby and his team had rented out.
Pager said he learned his property was being used for a music video shoot in December 2020— which was not allowed per the rental agreement which stated no more than 12 people would be on site.
In court, Pager said DaBaby had over 40 people at his home. The homeowner showed up to the video shoot and said one unknown individual attacked him while others spat on him.
Pager said DaBaby then chased him inside the property where he punched him in the face which caused one of his teeth to fall out. The alleged victim said the rapper warned him not to call the police.
“Mr. Kirk appears to think he’s a real tough guy,” the lawsuit read. “Mr. Kirk is wrong.”
DaBaby and his team reportedly fled the scene before cops arrived. Pager said his phone was stolen along with “valuable kitchenware.”
He said the home was damaged to the tune of thousands of dollars. To make matters worse, he said the rapper and his team destroyed a security camera on the property.
In April 2022, DaBaby was charged with felony battery by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office
In newly filed documents, the rapper asked that the lawsuit be put on hold pending the resolution of the criminal complaint.
DaBaby’s lawyer said if the case isn’t put on pause, his client will “thus not be able to respond to written discovery, answer deposition questions, or testify at trial in this case without potentially incriminating himself in the parallel criminal case.”
“If, however, [DaBaby] invokes his privilege against self-incrimination in this civil case )as he plans to do), he will be unable to adequately defend himself against [Pager’s’ claims.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DaBaby’s career has been on a downward spiral ever since he made homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud in July 2021.
DaBaby only sold 16k copies of his latest album in its firm week of release. He blamed being blackballed by the industry as the reason for it not selling.