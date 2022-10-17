Kelsea Ballerini On The Prowl For New ‘Sophisticated’ Man After Slapping Ex Morgan Evans With Divorce Papers

Kelsea Ballerini is hunting for a new man after dumping husband Morgan Evans — and the ambitious Nashville star wants a sophisticated man to help her make her crossover career dreams — and red-carpet appearances — a reality, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in August, Kelsea filed for divorce from Morgan Evans after five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the county singer listed the date of separation as August 26 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.