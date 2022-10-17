Kelsea Ballerini On The Prowl For New ‘Sophisticated’ Man After Slapping Ex Morgan Evans With Divorce Papers
Kelsea Ballerini is hunting for a new man after dumping husband Morgan Evans — and the ambitious Nashville star wants a sophisticated man to help her make her crossover career dreams — and red-carpet appearances — a reality, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in August, Kelsea filed for divorce from Morgan Evans after five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the county singer listed the date of separation as August 26 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The exes share no children together. Kelsea and Morgan met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards. He popped the question months later. The duo walked down the aisle on December 2, 2017, in front of friends and family.
Morgan has yet to respond to the divorce filing. While the divorce progresses, sources spill that Kelsea is “looking to link up with a guy who can help raise her profile.”
An insider dished the divorce was not a mutual decision and left Evans “heartbroken.”
A source said Kelsea wanted to branch out from just dating country stars. “She doesn’t want to be stuck with some country hick who drives a pickup and spends his day pitching hay. She wants a metropolitan type who’s a fashionable dresser, smells nice, and drives a cool car.”
The source added that Kelsea aspires to have a country-pop career like Shania Twain and a movie star like 9 to 5 legend Dolly Parton.
After Kelsea split from Morgan, he took to Instagram to tell fans, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”
Kelsea released her own statement telling fans, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next next seasons.”
“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she added.