'Not Fit' For His Reign: King Charles III Refuses To Relocate To Buckingham Palace With Queen Camilla
King Charles III is putting his foot down on moving into Buckingham Palace with Queen Consort Camilla, RadarOnline.com has discovered in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.
Charles and Camilla are currently staying at the Clarence House while a ten-year renovation project is under way at Elizabeth's former residence.
The multi-million dollar renovation is expected to conclude sometime in 2027, but aides to Charles previously insisted that he would live at BP once he became King.
According to a new report, the sovereign's plans for the foreseeable future are to primarily stay in Clarence House with Camilla.
Meanwhile, there are plans to conduct business matters and affairs of state at Buckingham, which will be designated as the monarch's "operational headquarters."
"I know he is no fan of 'the big house', as he calls the palace," a source said, per reporting from the Sunday Times, adding that Camilla supports his choice to not reside there. Charles and his wife have been living in Clarence House since 2003.
"He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable," said the source.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman also issued a statement on the matter, indicating they could move within five years.
"It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilized for official business wherever practicable," it read.
It was recently claimed that both Charles and Camilla will divide up their time at other residences, spending three nights each week at Clarence House, two nights at Windsor Castle, and weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.
RadarOnline.com previously found out that newly-crowned King Charles is planning on making "massive changes" to his mother's longtime staff.
"King Charles wants to be his own man," palace insiders told us about what inspired the switch-ups, which apparently didn't exactly go over well with everyone.
Another royal insider claimed, "There is resentment and anger as people feel like they are being tossed aside after a long time of service to the crown."