Country Singer Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Breaks Silence After Bombshell Divorce Filing Following Nearly 5-Year Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband, Morgan Evans, expressed his devastation while speaking out about the couple's divorce after nearly five years of marriage, Radar has discovered.
Evans, 37, broke his silence in a short but sweet statement shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday after RadarOnline.com confirmed Ballerini filed the court docs in Davidson County, Tennessee, on August 26.
"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
Earlier today, the Love is a Cowboy performer, 28, issued her own statement addressing their breakup, revealing she wanted to clear the air about moving forward.
"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she began.
Ballerini added, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here."
The Grammy-winning artist told fans she will always be grateful for the memories they shared, adding that she is staying positive while being "hopeful for the next seasons."
Ballerini concluded, "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that she listed August 26 as their date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their shocking split.
According to the docs, she asked the court to be "restored to all the rights and privileges of an unmarried person." The exes share no children together.
Ballerini and her former Australian singer beau first met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards.
Later that same year, he popped the question to Ballerini on Christmas Day.
They wed in front of friends and family during an oceanside ceremony on December 2, 2017.