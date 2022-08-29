Country Singer Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Breaks Silence After Bombshell Divorce Filing Following Nearly 5-Year Marriage

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she began.

Ballerini added, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here."

The Grammy-winning artist told fans she will always be grateful for the memories they shared, adding that she is staying positive while being "hopeful for the next seasons."

Ballerini concluded, "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."