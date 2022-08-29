'He Would Not Harm A Soul': OnlyFans Star Defends BF's Innocence In Emotional Final TikTok Before His Own Arrest & Murder Charges

After his boyfriend was brought into custody, Dodds took to their joint TikTok account with an emotional message, revealing that he was fighting back tears over the ordeal.

"So, for the past couple of days, in the media I've been seeing a lot of things about John and y'all are concerned about [him]," the social media personality told their 800k followers on the platform, assuring listeners that Collier was being falsely blamed.

"No, he has not done anything to no one," Dodds continued. "Y'all know John. John would not harm a soul. He's the most free-spirited, caring person that I know to myself. He loves me even more than I even love myself you guys."