Jaw-Dropping Viral Video Shows White Man Allegedly Stealing Gas From A Black Woman, His Employer Places Him On Unpaid Leave

The man pulled the pump across to his vehicle and appeared to use up her remaining amount as she documented their tense interaction which took place at QuikTrip on North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven.

He later mumbled something under his breath about white privilege before driving off.

Film director Rahiem Shabazz shared the video on his Instagram grid and told his followers "she provided the video and now, it's up to us to identify and find this individual."