Embattled Rapper DaBaby Scores Small Victory In Assault Case
Disgraced rapper DaBaby will not have to be deposed by his alleged assault victim until after his criminal case is resolved, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the embattled musician will not have to sit for a deposition in the case. At least for now.
The judge said DaBaby will not have to answer questions under oath but will have to produce certain documents requested by the alleged victim. DaBaby and his legal team argued for the deposition to be put on hold until his criminal case — related to the same incident — was resolved.
He argued that if the court did not postpone the matter he would have to invoke the fifth.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Kirk) was sued by a man named Gary Pagar over an alleged 2020 battery that went down at a rental home owned by Pager.
n his lawsuit, Pager said, in December 2020, he rented out his property in Runyon Canyon to DaBaby and his team. The agreement said no more than 12 people would be on the property. However, he learned that DaBaby was filming a music video
After learning, Pager drove to the home to confront DaBaby who was still in the middle of the shoot. The homeowner said over 40 people were at his home. He started to tell people to leave when he was spit on.
Pager claimed DaBaby proceeded to chase him inside his own property where he punched him in the face. The alleged victim said he had teeth fall out from the assault.
While inside the home, Pager said DaBaby warned him not to call the police. “[DaBaby] appears to think he’s a real tough guy,” the lawsuit read. “[DaBaby] is wrong.”
DaBaby and his group fled the scene before police arrived at Pager’s home. The homeowner said the rapper damaged his property to the tune of thousands.
Earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged DaBaby with felony battery over the incident. The case is pending.