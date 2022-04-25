Unseen Video From DaBaby's 2018 Walmart Shooting Emerges & 'Raises Doubts' About Self-Defense Claims

"From the footage, the rapper appears to be the initial aggressor in the situation," Cheyenne Roundtree, Rolling Stone magazine's Entertainment Investigations Reporter, tweeted Monday after obtaining the video. "To Jaylin's family, the video footage raises some serious questions; most important, would Jaylin Craig still be alive if DaBaby hadn't thrown the first punch?"

Craig was a big fan of Kirk's, his family told the magazine, and "being an early admirer of Kirk cost the 19-year-old his life."

Kirk, 30, on the other hand, had claimed he was approached by two young men who allegedly threatened him while he was shopping with his then-partner and their kids.

The ROCKSTAR lyricist said he fought back in self-defense to protect his family.