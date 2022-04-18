DaBaby's Bowling Brawl Case Hits Roadblock After Ex DaniLeigh's Brother Stops 'Cooperating' With Police

The Unlimited Skills artist cited physical and psychological damages, plus medical bills and sustained disability after the throwdown. DaBaby, on the other hand, argued self-defense.

Shortly before it unfolded, Bills and Kirk appeared to have an exchange of words which led to things getting violent. The BOP performer's crew jumped Bills, with DaBaby allegedly throwing the first punch, and five or six of his accompanying crew reportedly joining into the bloody brawl afterwards.

Since then, DaBaby and his crew have been banned from the bowling alley and under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Now, it seems they have hit a roadblock because Bills is not "working with" authorities at the moment, according to a report from TMZ on Monday, pointing out he could still change his mind. As of now, the investigation is still active.