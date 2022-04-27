No Smoking Gun: DaBaby's Lawyers Say Walmart Surveillance Footage Supports His Self-Defense Claims

"From the footage, the rapper appears to be the initial aggressor in the situation," Cheyenne Roundtree, Rolling Stone magazine's Entertainment Investigations Reporter, who wrote the article, tweeted in response to the video. "To Jaylin's family, the video footage raises some serious questions; most important, would Jaylin Craig still be alive if DaBaby hadn't thrown the first punch?"

"I feel like they just swept it up under the rug," Craig's mother, LaWandy Horsley, also told the magazine. "[Kirk] knows what he did. I'm not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone."

While the video is new to the public, DaBaby's lawyers said it's not new to prosecutors.